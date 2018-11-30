Frank and Barbara Sinatra auction preview

NEW YORK (WABC) --Hundreds of objects including jewels, entertainment and political memorabilia, fine art, personal effects and more from Frank and Barbara Sinatra are being auctioned next week.
The collection from the estate of Barbara Sinatra offers a rare window into the lives of one of the 20th century's most celebrated couples. The live and online auctions are being conducted by Sotheby's in New York.
"Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra" brings together fine art, decorative art, and furniture collected by the couple, as well as objects and memorabilia left to Barbara upon her husband's passing - in addition to her dazzling personal collection of jewelry and accessories.
Among the notable items are Frank Sinatra's personal copies of scripts from movies and projects across his career; fine art including a Norman Rockwell portrait of Frank, works by Pablo Picasso and Childe Hassam, and a number of paintings by Frank himself; jewelry collected by Barbara Sinatra from iconic houses including Van Cleef & Arpels,
Bulgari and Marina B; a wealth of political and presidential memorabilia, including autographed books, awards and photographs related to presidents spanning from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton; a selection of personal effects, including photographs with fellow Rat Pack members and other entertainment elite; furniture and decorative art from their residences in Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Malibu; and more.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, California, a nonprofit organization founded by the couple in 1986, which seeks to provide counseling for victims of physical, sexual and emotional child abuse.
The auction at Sotheby's takes place on December 6. An online auction runs through December 7th at noon.
