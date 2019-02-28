The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by theater legend Harold Prince and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, is the longest-running show in Broadway history and one of the most successful stage productions of all-time. The New York production opened at The Majestic Theatre on Jan. 26, 1988 and went on to win 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical.Each and every performance of PHANTOM sets a new record: the Broadway production celebrated an unprecedented, record-extending 31 Years on January 26, 2019. It has played a staggering nearly 13,000 performances, been seen by 18.5 million people.Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.