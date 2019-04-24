Ridgewood Savings Bank: Does Your Bank Offer These 5 Big Perks?

NEW YORK -- There are few banking tools you depend on more than your checking account. That's why, no matter how you like to spend and manage your money, you need an account that makes it easy and rewarding.
Unfortunately, not every checking account can deliver. If you're thinking about upgrading yours, here are five valuable benefits you should expect from your bank:
1. Easy Ways to Manage Your Money
A busy schedule shouldn't keep you from staying on top of your finances. The right bank will offer state-of-the-art digital banking tools that let you manage your money when and where you want. At Ridgewood Savings Bank, our highly rated Mobile Banking app brings the bank to you: Deposit checks with your smartphone, pay bills, schedule recurring transfers, get eStatements, use the Money Management (MX) budgeting tool, pay friends and family using Popmoney - you can even bank with your SmartWatch.
2. Cool Rewards
Does your bank provide you with a debit card rewards program that shows you they are grateful for your business? If not, look for a bank that will. Ridgewood has two FREE rewards programs: With the first, uChoose Rewards, you can earn rewards points automatically when you make purchases with you debit card, check your points balance online, easily redeem points online and access a vast selection of rewards, including cash back, travel, sporting events, concert tickets, gift cards and more. With the second rewards program, Purchase Rewards, you can turn everyday purchases into cash by activating exclusive cash back offers at select retailers.
3. Tons of Surcharge-Free ATMs
You shouldn't have to pay to get your own money, but here in New York and across the country, out-of-network ATM fees are higher than ever. Choose a bank with a large ATM network so you can avoid ATM fees without going out of your way - even when you're away from home. As part of the Allpoint network, Ridgewood offers our customers surcharge-free access at more than 55,000 ATMs around the world - far more than you'll find at even the largest national banks.
4. Instant-Issue Debit Cards that Are Convenient and Secure
Other banks make you wait days to receive your new card in the mail. But when you open your checking account at a Ridgewood branch, you'll have your free Ridgewood Debit Mastercard before you walk out the door. Plus, add your Ridgewood Debit Mastercard to your Mobile Wallet and use Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay to make payments with your phone. And if there's ever a suspicious transaction, find out fast with real-time Debit Card Fraud Text Alerts.
5. Built-in Identity Theft Protection Services
Did you know that tens of millions of Americans are impacted by an identity crime, such as identity theft or data breaches, each year? That's two new victims every second. The risk of identity crime is growing, which is why it's important to choose a bank that offers the resources to help you fight it. Ridgewood partners with EZShield to provide all our checking customers with ID restoration services with a Certified Resolution Specialist, available 24/7 from U.S.-based experts. Ridgewood Premier Checking customers receive EZShield ID Protection Plus, which provides dark web monitoring and credit monitoring, free.
Upgrade Your Checking Account - and Your Bank
Whether you want easy ways to manage your money, a competitive rate or exclusive benefits, Ridgewood Savings Bank has the checking account for you, along with lots of great features you won't find at most banks. Learn more, compare accounts and open yours today.
Terms and conditions apply. Products, services and benefits subject to change without notice. Message rates may apply. EZShield is a third-party company and is not affiliated with Ridgewood Savings Bank.
Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender
