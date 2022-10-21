Victim severely injured in Staten Island e-bike shop fire

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An e-bike shop in Staten Island caught fire early Friday morning, leaving one person severely injured.

The fire broke out sometime after 4 a.m. at the store located on Hylan Boulevard near Greely Avenue.

Newscopter 7 hovered over the scene where firefighters were assessing the major damage caused by the flames.

Officials did not release information about what caused the fire or whether the bikes played a role in the incident.

