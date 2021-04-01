coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Domestic travel restrictions loosen in New York

Domestic travelers quarantine rule ends in NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of air travelers has been increasing by the week, and now, there's some good news for those coming into the Tri-state area -- at least for those who were actually following the rules.

New York's once-mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from other states was lifted Thursday.

While no longer required, the state Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1st.


Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers, and all travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form.

Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread -- wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to lift the mandatory quarantine, saying the introduction of the virus from the outside has been the biggest X-factor in this crisis.

"I don't know if that's the state's idea of an April Fool's joke, but it is absolutely the wrong thing to do," he said last month. "It's reckless. It doesn't help us with our recovery."

Still, one of the mayor's advisors was optimistic on Wednesday.

"We can be completely out of this within six to eight weeks of very aggressive vaccination," Dr. Jay Varma said.

But that's only if people "double down" on the precautions and not let up now, he added.

"Unfortunately, we are not seeing the declines we want to see," he said. "So we remain very concerned.

