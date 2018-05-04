ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Empire Today

HOME & GARDEN

Learn more about an exciting new product that's making people love carpeting again.

NEW YORK --
Empire Today, America's largest shop at home flooring company, is excited to introduce HOME Fresh™, The world's first and only hypoallergenic, odor-reducing carpet that helps keep your home clean and smelling fresh, and is only available at Empire Today. You can call our famous jingle, 800-588-2300, or visit EmpireToday.com to make an appointment. A flooring specialist will bring HOME Fresh samples to your home, measure your rooms for free, and give you an all-inclusive price estimate. Call, or visit us, today!
