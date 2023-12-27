Iran vows revenge after alleged Israeli assassination, fears of escalation grows in the Middle East

Hamas says more than 250 people were killed in the last 24 hours.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

The US has responded to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

TEL AVIV, Israel -- The White House is engaging in new talks with leaders in the Middle East about the way forward in Gaza.

This comes as the U.S. responds to another round of attacks by Iran-backed militants, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

President Biden spoke with Qatar's emir on a phone call about "the urgent effort to release all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," as well as the need to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The high-stakes call comes just a day after top Israeli official Ron Derner met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House, where they discussed military operations and the possible return of hostages.

But the urgent effort has grown more complicated Wednesday morning.

Israel has expanded its ground offensive to central Gaza, launching over 200 rockets in a day. Hamas says more than 250 people were killed in the last 24 hours.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is now warning the war will continue for "many more months."

This, amid rising concerns the conflict in the region could grow even wider.

Israel's defense minister says the country is now under attack from seven different fronts, including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran.

Protesters there are taking to the streets after reports from state media claiming an Israeli air strike in Syria killed a top Iranian general directly responsible for armying proxy groups in the region.

Now, Iranian officials are vowing revenge.

The U.S. Central Command also confirmed Tuesday it has shot down ten more drones and five missiles launched by the Houthi rebels.

The U.S. Military carried out multiple air strikes in Iraq in retaliation for attacks by Tehran-linked militants, which Iran is calling a hostile act that infringed its sovereignty.