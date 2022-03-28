Oscars

WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture at 2022 Oscars, whispers 'I got you'

Minnelli's surprise Oscars appearance marked the 50th anniversary of 'Cabaret.'
By Alex Meier
EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture at 2022 Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Although the larger conversation around the 2022 Oscars ceremony involved a particularly belligerent moment, the night ended on a sweet note: Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presenting the award for best picture.

While the Academy previously announced the "House of Gucci" star's Oscars attendance, Minnelli's was a surprise. The 76-year-old actress cheered and smiled from her wheelchair as the audience at the Dolby Theater applauded the duo's entrance Sunday night.

"See that? The public, they love you," Gaga told Minnelli.

SEE ALSO: 'CODA' wins best picture at 2022 Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
EMBED More News Videos

2022 Oscar winners' acceptance speeches (1 of 13)

Sandy Kenyon reports from the Dolby Theatre following a night of 'firsts' - and some unexpected drama - at the Oscars.



The legendary actress's 2022 Academy Awards appearance marked the 50-year anniversary of "Cabaret." Minnelli won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of cabaret singer Sally Bowles in the 1972 film.

As Minnelli, flustered, began shuffling her notes, her 36-year-old co-presenter assured, "I got it," and patted her back.

She then started to fumble in tossing to a pre-recorded list of best picture nominees, but Gaga again swooped in to help carry the presentation forward.

"Throughout the night, we've seen highlights of the 10 best picture, you know, nominated for best picture, awards. Now we're going to show you something else?" Minnelli said, looking at Gaga.

'We're going to tell you who the nominees are right now," Gaga added.

"Oh good," Minnelli chuckled.

MORE: Best Oscars jokes from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more
EMBED More News Videos

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall bring the jokes during their opening trialogue at the Oscars.



Before their microphones cut out, Gaga leaned toward Minnelli and whispered, "I got you."

"I know," she replied.

Back on camera, after best picture nominees were named, Gaga held the envelop containing the award announcement at Minnelli's eye level.

"And the Oscar goes to ...," Gaga began.

"OK, 'CODA,'" Minnelli read, initially without much gravitas, then perked up at the crowd's applause.

EMBED More News Videos

Troy Kotsur of 'Coda' wins Oscar for Actor in Supporting Role, making him the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.



Sian Heder's "CODA," a deaf family drama starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant, is the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture.

Along with her Oscars win, Minnelli was nominated for best actress for her role in "The Sterile Cuckoo." Gaga is also a best actress nominee for her role in "A Star Is Born" and won best original song for the movie's breakout hit "Shallow."

Monday also marks Lady Gaga's 36th birthday.

PHOTOS: Every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since 1929
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newslady gaga
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Matlin hopes 'CODA' Oscar win 'opens the floodgates' for deaf actors
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
TOP STORIES
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
Dozens of vehicles collide in massive, fiery pileup on Pa. highway
Woman, 6-year-old child struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Show More
Taylor Swift to deliver NYU commencement address at Yankee Stadium
AccuWeather: Record cold for March
Jersey City planning parade for Cinderella Saint Peter's
Firefighters unions demand meeting with Adams over vaccine exemptions
Subway conductor hit in face with object in Lower Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News