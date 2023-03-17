LEGOLAND;reg New York opens March 31st! Watch this Bricktastic sneak peek

NEW YORK -- Another year of awesome is here!

The 2023 season at LEGOLAND ® New York Resort opens March 31st, so get the family ready to climb, build, ride, and splash through seven fun-filled theme lands full of LEGO ® fun.

For a limited time, you can get your LEGOLAND ® New York Annual Pass for only $99 - the lowest price of the season. Go as often as you'd like, park free, land annual pass discounts and more.

LEGOLAND ® is the ultimate LEGO ® theme park destination for kids 2-12 and their families. Visit for the day, or stay at the LEGOLAND ® Hotel - the sleepover built for kids steps from the park. Rooms are themed, and there are scavenger hunts, character meet-and-greets, story time, dance parties and more. Access all the bricktastic events, and enjoy the brand-new Water Playground opening Memorial Day Weekend.

And this year, LEGOLAND ® New York Resort [ url HREF="https://www.legoland.com/new-york/things-to-do/" TARGET="_blank" REL="nofollow" ] will treat visitors to new events, along with bringing back signature experiences [ /url ] including:

NEW NINJAGO Days (April - May): Weekends in April and May, LEGO NINJAGO Days will challenge guests to unlock their "inner ninja" through exclusive meet and greets with favorite heroes and interactive ninja-themed activities, all included with regular day admission.

Red, White, and BOOM! (Summer): This July 4th, Red, White, and BOOM! is back and bigger than ever with five nights of fireworks. Live music is also back with Summer Saturdays in July and August.

Brick-or-Treat (September - October): The Monster Party returns! LEGOLAND ® New York's biggest Halloween party for kids will run weekends from mid-September through Halloween.

Holiday Bricktacular (November - December): [ /b ] Celebrate the season at LEGOLAND ® New York! Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO ® Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort.

Plan your vacation now!