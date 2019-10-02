Fatalities after vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

PLANE CRASH: Video shows smoke billowing and flames spewing after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, #Connecticut https://t.co/yAdOAGaT8o pic.twitter.com/StpDA1E34x — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2019

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- A World War II-era plane crashed in a fireball as it tried to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning.A fire with thick black smoke could be seen rising from near the airport in Windsor Locks, and a fire-and-rescue operation commenced.There were 13 people on board, 10 passengers and three crew, and officials confirmed there are fatalities but would not say how many. Additionally, one person on the ground in a maintenance facility was injured.Hartford Hospital confirmed it is treating six patients from the plane crash, three of whom are in critical condition. Two others suffered serious injuries, and the sixth person had what are described as minor injuries.Victims were taken to three hospitals, and family members can call a message center at 860-685-8190 for more information.The B-17 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff, and officials say the aircraft was five minutes into the flight when it reported it had a problem and was not gaining altitude.It was attempting to land when it struck the maintenance shed. The airport was immediately closed and is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m.The plane, civilian-registered and not flown by the military, was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.The foundation was offering B-17 flight tours for $400 per person, according to its website. It is unclear if this plane was hosting a tour during the crash."Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight, and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley Airport," the foundation said in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."The New England Air Museum is near the airport.Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away."In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened," he said. "The ball of fire was very big."A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------