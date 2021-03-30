abc13 plus sugar land

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

EMBED <>More Videos

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landentrepreneurshipsmall businesssugar landabc13 plusktrklocalishabc13 plus sugar land
ABC13 PLUS SUGAR LAND
Meet Chef Rey, the chef to the stars!
This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Teen arrested in stray bullet shooting death of NYC mom of 2
NYC opens pop-up vaccine centers, urges against holiday gatherings
Officials: Investigation into deadly Spring Valley fire to take weeks
Caught on camera: Gunman opens fire in NYC neighborhood
Show More
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
Yankees welcome back fans for Opening Day tilt against Jays
Scientists discover X-rays coming from Uranus
NYC vice principal killed by falling tree on spring break
Domestic travel restrictions loosen today in New York
More TOP STORIES News