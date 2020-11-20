Evelyn's Soul Food: Wharton restaurant famous for its down-home country cooking

WHARTON, Texas -- When you stop by Evelyn's Soul Food in Wharton, Texas, you better bring your appetite!This must-try spot is known for heavy portions of its stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, from oxtails to smothered pork chops, yams, and mustard greens!Owner Evelyn Lidell works alongside her daughters and granddaughters in the kitchen, serving up the down-home southern recipes that have been in their family for generations.They know the recipes so well, they never even need to measure."In soul food, we don't measure anything. We just season. If they say no flavor, they're not talking about Evelyn's Soul Food, they're talking about somebody else!" jokes Evelyn.