NYC Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been a violent weekend in New York City as more than 22 people have been shot thus far.One of the latest shootings happened Saturday night in the East Village.Police say a man died after he was shot in the leg on East 12th Street near Avenue C.Meanwhile in East New York, there were also two deadly shootings.Surveillance video recorded an incident in which a gunman walked up and killed a 35-year-old man who was washing a car.Also, a shooting injured three women and a man in the Claremont section of the Bronx.On Saturday, a man walking down Milford Street in East New York shot another man who was washing his car. The 35-year-old was shot in the neck, the wound fatal.Then, police say just a half-mile away, at about the same time, an innocent bystander heard gunshots and felt pain, only to realize that he was shot in the calf."We are going to put more and more resources into the Cure Violence movement and the Crisis Management System, which has proven to be extraordinarily effective in stopping gun violence before it happens and mediating conflicts," Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.The mayor has increased the Cure Violence budget by $10 million for more staff and sites, especially those with high gun violence in areas including Jamaica, Canarsie, and Crown Heights."During the month of May, we are seeing an increase of 25 percent in homicides in the last few days, so it is concerning - we are deploying our Cure Violence particularly in retaliation shootings," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.While the City Council is proposing $1 billion in cuts to the police department, Adams is backing that decision."If we put money on the front end, we won't be dealing with the crisis on the back end, that is how we have been policing in the city," he said.----------