2024 Cadillac LYRIQ | All-Electric SUV | Model Overview

NEW YORK -- The all-Electric 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ was built with luxury in-mind and innovated technology innovated technology like Google Built-in assistant, 33" LED display, and ambient lighting.

For the 1st time ever, it's dazzling drivers at the 2024 NY Auto Show's EV Test Track.

Check out this exclusive segment with Eyewitness News meteorologist Brittany Bell as she takes the Lyriq out for a test drive around New York City. For more info on the Lyric visit https://www.cadillac.com/electric/lyriq