Traffic

At least 1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Newark

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound inner lanes approaching Exit 14 for Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a pickup truck in the right shoulder and what appeared to be a sedan in the left shoulder.

Both had sustained heavy damage.



At least one person was killed in the crash. At least one other person suffered injuries described as serious.

All lanes inner southbound lanes were shut down at the scene for hours.

Motorists were advised to use the outer lanes or seek alternate routes as police investigated.

TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyessex countynewarktraffic fatalitiesnew jerseyfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In-person learning resumes today at NYC high schools
Mother: Headmaster made Black son kneel during apology
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
What to do if you get a call from a debt collector
Several people hurt in 3-alarm fire at NYC apartment building
Man shot in the leg while walking near Times Square
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Abundant sunshine
Trump set to launch new social media platform
Man fatally shot following argument in Brooklyn
Dr. Fauci to star in new children's book
Indoor fitness classes resume in NYC at 33%, yellow zone restrictions lifted
More TOP STORIES News