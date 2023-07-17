Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Times Square subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man was hospitalized after being stabbed at the Times Square subway station.

It happened near the turnstile for the 1, 2, and 3 train just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Medics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital where doctors expected him to survive.

The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators say they do not have a motive for the stabbing. An investigation is underway.

