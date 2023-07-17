WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Times Square subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 2:53AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man was hospitalized after being stabbed at the Times Square subway station.

It happened near the turnstile for the 1, 2, and 3 train just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Medics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital where doctors expected him to survive.

The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators say they do not have a motive for the stabbing. An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW