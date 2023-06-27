Tri-State air quality to again be impacted by smoke from wildfires in Canada

The air quality in the Tri-State will again be negatively affected by smoke from wildfires in Canada starting Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The air quality in the Tri-State will again be negatively affected by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration has issued an air quality health advisory for Wednesday for the Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York regions.

"If you want to know the effects of climate change, you are going to feel it tomorrow in real time," Hochul said during a briefing Tuesday. "This is not something we are talking about future generations dealing with it. We are truly the first generation dealing with the real effects of climate change and we are also the last generation to do anything meaningful about it."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the air in New York City is expected to be impacted starting Wednesday.

The air quality in the city is expected to continue to degrade into Thursday.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith said the near-surface smoke forecast shows the smoke is expected to wrap around the system Wednesday, circulating around the northeast of the U.S., but leaving the New York City metro area in a sort of "donut hole" with mostly clear air.

On Thursday as the system pushes towards the ocean, some of the near-surface smoke is expected to get into western New York.

The air quality will begin to degrade and may reach levels which will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Wind coming in from the northwest could mean the air quality could continue to worsen into later Thursday and early Friday.

