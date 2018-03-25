Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest details on the police-involved shooting outside the Whole Foods in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a suspect with a knife inside Whole Foods in Harlem.

Officials say the uniformed officer was lunged at by the knife-wielding man on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 8:30 Saturday night. A police officer then shot the suspect one time in the shoulder.

"After several commands to drop the knife, one officer discharged two rounds, striking the suspect," said NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly.

The officer is okay, and the 28-year-old suspect is expected to survive.

"I saw people running - I ran out, too - I wasn't risking it," said Whole Foods employee Malik Wright.

One shopper said people were running from the escalator screaming.

"They say he tried to swing a razor, something metal, and they shot him in his chest," said the suspect's friend, Papito Abreu.

A person inside Whole Foods also suffered a medical episode and was taken away by ambulance.

The store was shut down due to the crime scene investigation inside.

Officers say the suspect was out on parole, and has a history of petit larceny.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingwhole foodsshootingHarlem (Central)ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News