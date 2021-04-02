Wild turkey leaves path of destruction after smashing into Connecticut home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Homeowners in Connecticut were shocked when a turkey smashed its way into their home.The wild bird burst through a dining room window at their house in West Norwalk last Friday.Homeowner Sammi Gonias said it's not unusual to see turkeys in their backyard. But all of a sudden she heard her daughter screaming.Not only did the bird shatter the glass, it damaged the sill and left feathers everywhere.Getting the bird back outside was not an easy task. They called police when nobody at Animal Control was available to help.By the time police arrived, the turkey was hiding behind a chair from the family dog.A police officer and one of the homeowners spent 20 minutes trying to return the turkey back outside.They successfully used a recycling bin and a comforter to get the turkey to leave the home."And once the chaos was contained, we had the chore of cleaning up the house with so many feathers everywhere," Gonais said. "It looked like somebody emptied piñata feathers all over your entire house like one by one -- 100 piñatas one by one which is crazy."Gonias said the damage will be repaired and they are thankful their daughter wasn't standing closer to the window when glass flew everywhere.----------