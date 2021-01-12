Politics

Sen. Schumer demands feds to place US Capitol rioters on no-fly list

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soon to be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling people who breached the U.S. Capitol during the riots to be placed on the TSA's no-fly list in order to contain possible future threats.

Senator Schumer says the investigation into the riots is ongoing, with dozens of suspects still on the loose.

"Many of the individuals who are part of the attack last week, as I said, remain at large, are wanted for questioning violent acts and more," he said. "The founding member of the proud boys Hawaii was arrested last Thursday, accused of unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol Building captured at an airport in Hawaii. We are calling on the authorities, the FBI, the TSA any of those who are inside the Capitol should be placed on the no-fly list and not be allowed to fly."

He says concerns about another attack is understandable.

"If these insurrectionists are not prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, their pledges to disrupt and incite further violence could occur again," Schumer said.

The senator says adding "insurrectionists" to the no-fly list is just one way to keep the skies, the inauguration, the Capitol and the country safer.

MORE NEWS: Hotel worker slashed by man in lobby in Long Island City
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened at a hotel in Long Island City.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityriotprotestair travelus capitolpresident donald trumpcharles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US 'anger'
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
7 On Your Side digs NY homeowner out of driveway hole
Show More
Midtown church grows following on YouTube, provides street blessings
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
More TOP STORIES News