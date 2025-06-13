Army's 3rd Infantry Division celebrates 60 years of Disney-designed mascot 'Rocky the Bulldog'

HINESVILLE, Ga. -- Rocky the Bulldog, the proud mascot of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, is celebrating a milestone birthday.

It's been approximately 60 years since Walt Disney first received a letter from the 3rd Infantry Division's commanding general asking if he could create a mascot for his so-called "Dogface Soldiers."

Two letters show correspondence between a commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division and an executive with Walt Disney Productions. U.S. Army

"The idea came for a bulldog mascot from World War II," said Brigadier General Stephen Capehart, deputy commanding general of support. "Two soldiers talking about what is probably the best animal to represent the 3rd Infantry Division. And Rocky became our mascot."

Retired U.S. Navy Captain Cappy Surette, now a Senior Manager for Disney Experiences Public Affairs, adds, "Walt had one of his animators named Dale King, who worked for Disney legend Bob Moore, create Rocky the Bulldog."

Ever since, Rocky has remained an iconic and beloved symbol of strength, toughness and pride for the division.

Sketches show the mascot Disney created for the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. U.S. Army

To commemorate this year's milestone, the division welcomed a real-life Rocky to Fort Stewart, Georgia: a 2-year-old rescue bulldog who just so happens to have been born on the 4th of July.

"The American Kennel Club donated Rocky to us because we realized we did not have a live mascot," Capehart said. "And that's how Rocky became a living, breathing animal for the division."

U.S. Army

When asked to describe Rocky in three words, Sgt. Anthony Herrera said, "Steals the show. It doesn't matter how good you are or how well you're doing at your job, once Rocky shows up all eyes go to him, and he's the center of attention. And he's what everybody's there for."

Capehart adds, "When Rocky shows up to a formation, you automatically see the smiles. You already feel this connection with the history of our division."

U.S. Army

The 3rd Infantry Division will continue the celebration by heading to Walt Disney World later this week to participate in the Flag Retreat Ceremony.

"I think it's remarkable that we're going to be able to celebrate," Capehart said. "Not only the history of the division, the history of our Army, but with Disney, who helped us create the picture of Rocky the Bulldog."

U.S. Army

