Investigation underway after officer shoots domestic violence suspect in New Jersey

Police are investigating after an officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Police are investigating after an officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Police are investigating after an officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Police are investigating after an officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Middlesex County are investigating after police shot a suspect early Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a home on East Tappen Street in the Port Reading section around 1 a.m.

The call apparently stemmed from a domestic incident with injuries and a violation of a restraining order.

Police say an officer shot a suspect near Port Reading Avenue, but there is no word on that person's condition.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.