Investigation underway after officer shoots domestic violence suspect in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Middlesex County are investigating after police shot a suspect early Thursday morning.
Authorities say they responded to a home on East Tappen Street in the Port Reading section around 1 a.m.
The call apparently stemmed from a domestic incident with injuries and a violation of a restraining order.
Police say an officer shot a suspect near Port Reading Avenue, but there is no word on that person's condition.
The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.