Investigation underway after officer shoots domestic violence suspect in New Jersey

Thursday, May 29, 2025 4:30PM
Police are investigating after an officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Middlesex County are investigating after police shot a suspect early Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a home on East Tappen Street in the Port Reading section around 1 a.m.

The call apparently stemmed from a domestic incident with injuries and a violation of a restraining order.

Police say an officer shot a suspect near Port Reading Avenue, but there is no word on that person's condition.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating.

