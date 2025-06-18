US starts evacuating some diplomats from its embassy in Israel as Iran conflict intensifies

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of blistering Israeli strikes.

WASHINGTON -- The State Department has begun evacuating nonessential diplomats and their families from the U.S. embassy in Israel as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify and there is the possibility that the United States could become directly involved in the conflict.

Two U.S. officials said a government plane evacuated a number of diplomats and family members who had asked to leave the country Wednesday, shortly before U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X that the embassy was making plans for evacuation flights and ships for private American citizens.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive diplomatic movements.

"Given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy's authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means," the State Department said.

"Authorized departure" means that nonessential staff and the families of all personnel are eligible to leave at government expense.

There was no indication of how many diplomats and family members departed on the flight.