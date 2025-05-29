'Karate Kid: Legends' continues multi-generational story, on and off screen

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The next generation of "The Karate Kid" is here, with "Karate Kid Legends" hitting theaters on Friday, with stars Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan welcoming newcomer Ben Wang into the legacy.

"I saw Jackie's film when I was 8, 9, something like that," Wang said. "It was one of the reasons why I started doing martial arts, because I saw Jayden Smith doing it, I was like, 'I wanna do that too.'"

Fittingly, Wang is not the only one to get into the iconic, multi-generational franchise like this.

"My story is when I was a stunt guy. I give up training, I stay home one day, 'Karate Kid' comes out," said Chan. He explained that the movie inspired him to "continue training, training, training, training," until "somehow, boom" he was brought into the next "Karate Kid" movie as the Mr. Miyagi mentor figure himself.

In "Karate Kids Legends," worlds collide to tell a new story about hard work, dedication, and finding your passion.

"You know, the stories work on a human level, and that's why the movies have worked and the series has worked," said Macchio. "It's because we care. We care to spread that story for each generation in a positive way."

Ultimately, Macchio said the story comes down to one of people needing guidance, then paying that forward - a theme that has been reflected in real life.

As Wang said himself, it is "really insane because I grew up with these films," and now he is carrying on their legacy for this next generation.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.