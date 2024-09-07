Local Spotlight: Bringing the Fly Better experience to travelers and tennis fans

  • Watch Now
SPONSORED CONTENT

Saturday, September 7, 2024 2:02PM
NEW YORK -- For the 13th year running, Emirates soared high as the official airline of the US Open Tennis Championships. This year, they didn't just bring their A-game - they brought the NBA to one of the biggest nights of tennis.

Besides livestreaming the US Open on their flights, Emirates served even more sports for fans around the globe by partnering with the NBA!

For the first time, Emirates brought basketball to the US Open for its inaugural NBA Night in the Emirates suite hosted by former NBA player Joakim Noah. One of the NBA Night attendees was James Blake, former No.4 tennis player in the world.

