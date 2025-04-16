Nassau County officials, residents protest potential lithium-ion battery storage facilities on LI

ISLAND PARK (WABC) -- Top officials across Nassau County are coming together in opposition to lithium-ion battery storage facilities on Long Island.

The main concern is unpredictable and uncontrollable fires that firefighters in the county are just not trained to deal with.

The rally was held by County Executive Bruce Blakeman to oppose placing a lithium-ion battery warehouse on Long Island.

He and fire marshals say Lithium-Ion battery storage warehouses are a dangerous fire hazard that can start large fires that cannot be put out by traditional firefighting, essentially forcing firefighters to let them burn out.

"They can't be extinguished. They have to burn out. That's an environmental hazard and it's a danger to our communities."

Blakeman opposes having a warehouse, especially because he wants to avoid a disaster like what unfolded in January when a Lithium-Ion battery storage warehouse in Central California went up in flames and burned for days.

"It's horrible. If these batteries go up, we're all in danger," Janet Panzeca said.

Lithium-ion batteries exploding and catching fire is the biggest fear for residents and firefighters.

"We just want basically it to slow down a bit. There has to be a pause in where things are going right now so that you allow the fire codes to catch up. You allow the training for firefighters, strategy, tactics," Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

A power company wants to install what's called a battery energy storage system or "BESS" facility, which can power your home.

It's part of a new statewide green energy movement.

There have been at least three battery plant fires in New York over the last two years.

Safety advocates say the energy storage batteries have stricter regulations than those bought by consumers.

They're in containers designed to prevent the spread of fire and they say no dangerous levels were found in the air or soil of the three battery fires.

An empty industrial lot in Island Park is one of at least 2 proposed sites here in Nassau County.

The other is in Glenwood Landing. Both are just yards away from businesses and neighboring homes.

"Terrible. it's terrible for the community," said Danny Volpi, a business owner.

Volpi has owned his truck sales business on Industrial Place in Island Park for the past two decades. His lot is right across the street.

"God forbid it goes on fire, you got houses right there. Vehicles will burn. It's no good," Volpi said.

Jessica Graepel lives on the other side of the industrial lot.

"Especially that close. I feel like there's definitely a better spot less near residential areas that they could probably do it," Graepel said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.