Police officer shot in Jamaica, Queens; suspect dead, police sources say

QUEENS (WABC) -- A police officer has been shot in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday evening, police sources said.

Police sources said the officer has been taken to Jamaica Hospital.

A suspect was reported dead at the scene, officials said.

A gun has been recovered at the scene, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released.

