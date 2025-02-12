Shining a spotlight on reading with Start Lighthouse

Start Lighthouse is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing childhood literacy through a social justice lens within New York City. Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Start Lighthouse addresses the systemic inequities that mean many city schools lack functioning libraries or sufficient literacy resources.

The organization has three full-time Literacy Hubs in the Bronx, serving more than 2,100 students daily and an additional 3,700 youths with additional programs like Literary Adventures and Literary Activist that foster a love for reading and increase access to high-quality, culturally relevant books.

The Literacy Hubs transform underutilized library spaces into vibrant centers for daily literacy instruction, workshops with authors and community engagement that will develop lifelong readers.

TD Bank works with Start Lighthouse through contributions and offering financial education programs for children to help drive equitable outcomes in diverse communities.

Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aims to help support underserved communities by driving progress through interconnected drivers of change: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health.

"We are proud to support Start Lighthouse and their vital work to increase access to books and promote literacy through unique and interactive programing that inspires our next generation and helps them thrive," said Marcus Gonzales, Community Business Development Officer, TD Bank.

Together, Start Lighthouse and TD Bank aspire to make a positive impact for NYC's children.

