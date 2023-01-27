Should I become a real estate agent? Ryan Serhant shares his secret of success

Legendary real estate agent Ryan Serhant sits down with Keyan Sanai, one of the top rental agents in New York City, to talk about the pros and cons of being a realtor.

NEW YORK -- "Should I become a real estate agent?" is one of the top-searched queries on Google. So, ABC Localish is on a mission to help viewers answer that question for themselves with insight from legendary realtor Ryan Serhant and prolific NYC rental agent Keyan Sanai.

Yasir Rivera is a 19-year-old airport baggage handler with aspirations of becoming a real estate agent himself. On this episode of "Should I?" Rivera sits down with Serhant and Sanai to learn about the best and worst parts of the job. Watch the full episode to find out what Rivera's ultimate decision is.