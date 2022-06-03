sharks

Recent shark sighting leads Long Island town to launch new shoreline patrol

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Town of Hempstead launched a new 'shark patrol' Friday following a recent sighting.

On Memorial Day, a fisherman spotted a mako shark in the waters off of Point Lookout.

IIn response, Supervisor Don Clavin said the Hempstead Town Shark Patrol will be deployed to help keep people safe.

"We are actually investing in a crew that will now hit the waters, go on the shoreline, up and down the area of this coast and see if they can spot any sharks in the region," Clavin said.

This summer lifeguards will closely monitor the shoreline for sharks with the help of a personal watercraft that was bought by the town.



Bay Constable will also be on the lookout.

Additionally, lifeguard chairs will now be color-coded to make it easier for people to reunite when separated.

Hempstead officials said that shark sightings have risen dramatically the last two years.

Town officials said shark sightings have been most common in July and August and have led to beach closures.

Now officials are most concerned about bull sharks because they follow bait fish.

