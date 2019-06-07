Shots fired after driver flees traffic stop, later crashing pickup truck on Route 22 in Mountainside, New Jersey

MOUNTAINSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired after police initiated a traffic stop and the driver tried to flee, leading to a pickup truck accident on Route 22 in Union County, New Jersey.It happened around 3:00 p.m. in the westbound lane Near Glenside Road in Mountainside.Sources said Union Township Police initiated a traffic stop when the suspect fled. Shots were fired and a suspect suffered a non-life threatening injury. Further details about the events leading up to the crash were not released.Video from NewsCopter 7 shows a blue pickup truck with severe front-end damage. It appears the truck knocked over street signs during the crash.One lane in the westbound lane is closed, causing delays.Police are investigating the cause of the crash.About a half-mile away in a residential neighborhood on Larkspur Drive, there is another police investigation. Officials have not confirmed how the two investigations are linked.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------