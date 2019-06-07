Shots fired after driver flees traffic stop, later crashing pickup truck on Route 22 in Mountainside, New Jersey

MOUNTAINSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired after police initiated a traffic stop and the driver tried to flee, leading to a pickup truck accident on Route 22 in Union County, New Jersey.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. in the westbound lane Near Glenside Road in Mountainside.

Sources said Union Township Police initiated a traffic stop when the suspect fled. Shots were fired and a suspect suffered a non-life threatening injury. Further details about the events leading up to the crash were not released.

Video from NewsCopter 7 shows a blue pickup truck with severe front-end damage. It appears the truck knocked over street signs during the crash.

One lane in the westbound lane is closed, causing delays.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

About a half-mile away in a residential neighborhood on Larkspur Drive, there is another police investigation. Officials have not confirmed how the two investigations are linked.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

