Local Spotlight: Shriners Children's

NEW YORK -- On April 20th, ABC7NY highlighted the Shriners Children's Hospitals. Shriners Children's is a unique pediatric healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope.

Since opening their first hospital in 1922, it has been their mission to provide innovative, high-quality comprehensive care, conduct research to advance medical care options, and provide educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.