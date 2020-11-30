Society

Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a Be Kind story about efforts to get active duty military personnel home for the holidays.

Navy Chief Grant Khanbalinov started his own program last year.

The proud Staten Islander raised money on social media, and also wound up connecting with a veteran who had a similar idea.

ALSO READ | Bronx pizza shop owner honored for feeding hungry New Yorkers during the pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A pizza shop owner in the Bronx was honored by the city council for his hard work to help others in need.



This year they are flying 74 servicemembers home.

"I want to make as much noise and make as big of an impact as I can," said Khanbalinov.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to help.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystaten islandnew york citymilitarybe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot in LI park
Bodega owners raise $35k to help rebuild shop destroyed by fire
Show More
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
In Japan, more people died by suicide in Oct. than from COVID in 2020
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
More TOP STORIES News