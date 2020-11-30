Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home

Navy Chief Grant Khanbalinov started his own program last year.
The proud Staten Islander raised money on social media, and also wound up connecting with a veteran who had a similar idea.
This year they are flying 74 servicemembers home.
"I want to make as much noise and make as big of an impact as I can," said Khanbalinov.
