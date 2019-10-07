Society

Former homeless man leaves pizza at scene of Chinatown murders

Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hakki Akdeniz wept as he left candles, flowers, and pizza at a crime scene in Chinatown where four people were killed early Saturday morning.

Akdeniz, who owns a pizza shop was once homeless himself, and never turns away the hungry.



Now, Akdeniz was feeding the victims posthumously.

The victims were bludgeoned as they slept on the street. Their ages range from 48 to 83.
