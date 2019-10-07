Former homeless man leaves pizza at scene of Chinatown murders

Akdeniz, who owns a pizza shop was once homeless himself, and never turns away the hungry.
Hakki Akdeniz wept as he left candles, flowers, & pizza at the crimes scenes. He own a pizza shop & feeds the #homeless every wk. He used to be homeless himself & never turns away the hungry. 4 homeless men were savagely beaten to death as they slept in Chinatown. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Xi1A84ei4v— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) October 7, 2019
Now, Akdeniz was feeding the victims posthumously.
The victims were bludgeoned as they slept on the street. Their ages range from 48 to 83.
