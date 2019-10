Former homeless man leaves pizza at scene of Chinatown murders

Hakki Akdeniz wept as he left candles, flowers, & pizza at the crimes scenes. He own a pizza shop & feeds the #homeless every wk. He used to be homeless himself & never turns away the hungry. 4 homeless men were savagely beaten to death as they slept in Chinatown. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Xi1A84ei4v — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) October 7, 2019

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hakki Akdeniz wept as he left candles, flowers, and pizza at a crime scene in Chinatown where four people were killed early Saturday morning Akdeniz, who owns a pizza shop was once homeless himself, and never turns away the hungry.Now, Akdeniz was feeding the victims posthumously.The victims were bludgeoned as they slept on the street. Their ages range from 48 to 83.