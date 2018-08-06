SOUTH AFRICA TOURISM

Here and Now special: 'Journey to South Africa - Mandela's Centennial'

SOUTH AFRICA --
A special edition of Here and Now in South Africa!

We celebrate the centennial of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, whose life was dedicated to fighting and ending apartheid.

The special takes a look at the life and the legacy of Madiba's journey, his footsteps to freedom and the changed world left behind in the hands of the "born free" - the next generation.

We also go one-on-one with the jailer who forged an unbreakable bond with Mandela.
And, from Johannesburg to Soweto to Cape Town, you'll see the artists and innovators showcasing the best of South Africa today.

Watch the one-hour special here:

Part 1
Watch the open of "Here and Now: Journey to South Africa-Mandela's Centennial."


Part 2
Watch part two of the special on why it's a special year to visit South Africa.


Part 3
Watch part three of the special on Mandela's impact on the city of Johannesburg, Alexandra Township and Soweto.


Part 4
Watch part four of the special on Robben Island, off the coast of Cape Town, where Mandela spent 27 years behind bars.


Part 5
Watch part five of the special on Groot Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine estate.


Part 6
Watch part six of the special on South Africa's second largest city, Cape Town.


Part 7
Watch part seven of the special on the "next generation" musicians and artists trying to make their mark in South Africa.

