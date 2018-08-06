Here and Now special: 'Journey to South Africa - Mandela's Centennial'

SOUTH AFRICA --A special edition of Here and Now in South Africa!
We celebrate the centennial of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, whose life was dedicated to fighting and ending apartheid.
The special takes a look at the life and the legacy of Madiba's journey, his footsteps to freedom and the changed world left behind in the hands of the "born free" - the next generation.
We also go one-on-one with the jailer who forged an unbreakable bond with Mandela.
And, from Johannesburg to Soweto to Cape Town, you'll see the artists and innovators showcasing the best of South Africa today.
Watch the one-hour special here:
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7