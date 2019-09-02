Society

Police officer helps woman deliver baby girl at home in Patchogue

By Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- For a Long Island couple, Labor Day began with a woman going into labor, and a police officer was there to help bring the baby into the world.

At about 2:51 a.m., Suffolk County police officer Robert Burgos responded to a 911 call at a home on Jennings Avenue in Patchogue.

Officer Burgos assisted as 29-year-old Edith Punin gave birth to a baby girl, Kayla Maritza, who arrived at 3:00 a.m.

The mother and baby were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, and both are doing well.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffolk countypatchoguebirthbabypolice officer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed during shootout with police in Brooklyn backyard
Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival and West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
Police: Man slashes father, son with box cutter outside synagogue
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Show More
Alleged shoplifter threatens Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Pedestrian critically injured in crash near NJ beach club
Longtime NY lawmaker, WWII veteran Bill Larkin dies at 91
Complaints over plans to place 'Friends' couch replica on NYC sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News