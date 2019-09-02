Police officer helps woman deliver baby girl at home in Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- For a Long Island couple, Labor Day began with a woman going into labor, and a police officer was there to help bring the baby into the world.At about 2:51 a.m., Suffolk County police officer Robert Burgos responded to a 911 call at a home on Jennings Avenue in Patchogue.Officer Burgos assisted as 29-year-old Edith Punin gave birth to a baby girl, Kayla Maritza, who arrived at 3:00 a.m.The mother and baby were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, and both are doing well.----------