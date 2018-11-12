Suspect shot by police in Mantaloking following domestic dispute

Eyewitness News
MANTOLOKING, New Jersey (WABC) --
A suspect was shot by police following a domestic dispute in Ocean County, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the dispute started in Bay Head and that police followed the suspect to an address in Mantaloking.

Shots were fired, and while no police officers were injured, a police dog was injured during the altercation.

Authorities have not released details about the condition of the suspect who was shot.

The police dog was taken to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

The prosecutor's office said it would provide further information Tuesday about what led to the shooting.

Related Topics:
shootingofficer involved shootingk-9dogMantolokingOcean CountyNew Jersey
