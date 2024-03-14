TD Bank: The TD Ready Commitment to our communities

NEW YORK -- Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD is positioned to help drive equitable outcomes in diverse communities through TD's corporate citizenship platform.

The TD Ready Commitment has four drivers of change Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health that guide everything we do, from the organizations we work with to the products and services we offer.

To support our Connected Communities driver, TD works closely with organizations like The National Jazz Museum in Harlem that focuses on amplifying diverse voices in arts and culture. The National Jazz Museum's efforts empower people of all backgrounds to participate in their communities while educating New Yorkers and visitors about the history of jazz and its role in Black history and culture.

"Since 2016, TD Bank has had the honor to work with the National Jazz Museum and supported their mission to bring jazz, musical education and local history to New Yorkers," said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President of Metro New York, TD Bank.

TD seeks to further impact the future of diverse and underserved communities through its three-year, $20 billion Community Impact Plan in 15 states and Washington, D.C. Our plan builds on TD's two decades of community focus through consumer and small business lending, access to physical banking, community investments, affordable housing commitments and CRA-related philanthropy.