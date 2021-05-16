tiempo

Tiempo: Job placement opportunities for Latinos

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: Job placement opportunities for Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we look at the Association of Latino Professionals For America, also known as ALPFA.

The association has been around for nearly 50 years.

ALPFA is a national organization that provides job placement opportunities at major corporations and Fortune 500 companies.

It also has fellowship and scholarship programs and so much more.

Like so many other organizations, ALPFA went virtual throughout the coronavirus pandemic to reach its members.

For more insight on the national organization, Joe Torres speaks to CEO Damian Rivera.

Plus, the entire senior class at a high school in the Bronx got accepted into college.

Ninety percent of those students are Latino and so many of those students represent the first generation in their family to attend college.

The school, the International Leadership Charter High School, was one of the first re-open during the pandemic.

Joe talks to CEO Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez and senior students Joel Beltre and Briana Molina about how they persevered and their formula for success.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityemploymenteducationtiempolatinolatinahigh schoolcollegejobs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Food delivery app founder empowers Latino businesses
Tiempo: Improving digital literacy among Latinos
Tiempo: A Latina radio pioneer, Hispanic Heritage Month events
Tiempo: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through art
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News