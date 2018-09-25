The MTA says it is introducing a group of about two dozen "Group Station Managers" to bring more accountability and better customer service at subway stations across New York City.A Group Station Manager is a single official responsible for all aspects of customer service and station environment for a range of stations, up to 25 each.They will have offices in their service areas, but will also spend significant amounts of time personally inspecting stations and helping to ensure that customer service, cleanliness, safety and other customer-facing aspects of station environments are held to the highest possible standards, the MTA said."The subway service we deliver begins the moment you step inside a station," MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford said. "We're working hard to reduce delays, renovate stations and make more of them accessible."Byford was a Group Station Manager in the London Underground before becoming the head of Toronto's public transit system and then coming to the United States to run NYC Transit.The Group Station Managers will coordinate and follow through with the diverse and sometimes vast array of specialized professionals responsible for station environments, such as cleaners, painters, electricians, plumbers, customer service personnel, countdown clock specialists, MetroCard Vending Machine technicians, elevator and escalator repair personnel, cellular and WIFI service providers, police and others, according to the MTA.They will also be the faces of NYC Transit to subway customers and community partners, working to foster relationships and open lines of communication.Station supervision previously oversaw approximately 100 stations across the four boroughs, making it hard to focus on detail.Under the new system, Group Station Managers will be able to apply a targeted and holistic focus on a much smaller number of stations.The managers will report to four new District Customer Service Managers, based in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens."This new management model will allow our teams to have more resources at hand so they can take ownership and really build pride in their territory," said Rachelle Glazier, NYC Transit's newly hired Chief Stations Officer. "This will bring a new level of empowerment and pride to our workforce, and a new level of service for our customers."----------