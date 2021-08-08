Up Close: Pressure mounts on Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment accusations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10932144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Bill Ritter's extended interview with former Andrew Cuomo staffer Karen Hinton, one of the first outspoken critics of Cuomo's work environment.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, can New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo survive the devastating sexual harassment accusations against him?An investigation by the attorney general found Cuomo broke federal and state laws with 11 different women.Calls are mounting for him to resign, but the governor is resisting and denying any wrongdoing.Now several county prosecutors in New York are looking at evidence for possible criminal cases.Bill Ritter talks to Democratic New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who is among the majority of Democrats in the legislature pushing for swift impeachment proceedings if Cuomo does not resign.Bill also speaks to former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the vice-chair of the state Democratic party, who is also calling for Cuomo to step down.Plus, a race against the resurging coronavirus as the more contagious delta variant fuels the spread.So what now as we head towards the start of the school year?Bill gets the latest from former Acting Director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.