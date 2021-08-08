up close

Up Close: Pressure mounts on Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment accusations

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Pressure mounts on Cuomo to resign amid accusations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, can New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo survive the devastating sexual harassment accusations against him?

An investigation by the attorney general found Cuomo broke federal and state laws with 11 different women.

Calls are mounting for him to resign, but the governor is resisting and denying any wrongdoing.

Now several county prosecutors in New York are looking at evidence for possible criminal cases.

Watch Bill's extended interview with former Andrew Cuomo staffer Karen Hinton, one of the first outspoken critics of Cuomo's work environment.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Bill Ritter's extended interview with former Andrew Cuomo staffer Karen Hinton, one of the first outspoken critics of Cuomo's work environment.



Bill Ritter talks to Democratic New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who is among the majority of Democrats in the legislature pushing for swift impeachment proceedings if Cuomo does not resign.

Bill also speaks to former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the vice-chair of the state Democratic party, who is also calling for Cuomo to step down.

Plus, a race against the resurging coronavirus as the more contagious delta variant fuels the spread.

So what now as we head towards the start of the school year?

Bill gets the latest from former Acting Director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityandrew cuomoimpeachmentschoolsup closepoliticssexual harassmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Feinberg steps down, CDC mask guidance, Jan. 6 investigation
Up Close: One-on-one with Democratic nominee for NYC mayor Eric Adams
Adams: Stopping gun violence key to rebuilding NYC post-pandemic
Up Close: Sliwa on NYC gun violence; COVID cases surge
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Dominican Day Parade 2021
2 dead, 3 wounded in shootings possibly linked to NYC party
Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
Man records getting stuck in elevator with neck-deep floodwaters
Critically injured woman, 2 children among 4 struck in hit-and-run
Anthony Rizzo latest Yankees player to test positive for COVID
Show More
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
COVID Updates: GOP senator pushes back on states blocking masks
Dixie Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in CA history
Lawyer for Gov. Cuomo fires back against allegations
More TOP STORIES News