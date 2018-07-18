EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3783848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AJ Ross reports on the search for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 63-year-old woman in Queens.

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 63-year-old woman in Queens earlier this month, and they're hoping a surveillance image of the car will lead to an arrest.The victim, Draga Krstic, was hit on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood just after 8 a.m. on July 1. Authorities say she was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by the speeding vehicle.She was rushed to Wycoff Hospital initially in stable condition with numerous injuries to her torso. But on Monday, July 16, she succumbed to her injuries.She was described as a loving and nurturing wife and mother, a recently retired housekeeper who found joy in the little things, like spending time with her family and gardening. She was on her way to buy bread from a bakery when she was struck."She's a very dear person," son Luka Krstic said. "Her name translated from Serbian, it means 'dear.'"The vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Sentra sedan with damage to its driver-side doors and passenger-side rear-view mirror."One car came from the Queens side of Myrtle Avenue, blew the red light coming very fast," Luka Krstic said.When her husband arrived on scene, he recalls that she was conscious but in a lot of pain with more than a dozen broken bones."Somebody came and said one woman is laying," Radislav Krstic said. "She told him to ring the bell and call her husband...she was full of life."Nearby surveillance video obtained by Draga's son shows the violent collision and the driver speeding away."Did not make any attempt to hit the brakes, just hit her and drove away," he said.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------