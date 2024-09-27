Extra Time: What's next after mayor indictment, plus Columbia Law professor details legal challenges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail what's next after the historic indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams, plus a Columbia Law professor breaks down Adams' potential legal challenges.

It's been a historic day for New York City.

It's the first time in the city's history that the sitting mayor has been indicted.

Eric Adams is expected to be arraigned on the indictment before a federal magistrate on Friday.

The indictment provides a detailed look at what the U.S. attorney's office says was long-running corruption and criminal activity at the top level.

That includes accepting illegal campaign contributions, bribery, fraudulent financial disclosures, creating fake paper trails, using influence for personal gain and illegal fundraising.

Professor Briffault from Columbia Law School breaks down the legal challenges.



