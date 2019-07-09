Woman stabbed to death after fight in Brooklyn subway station

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An argument inside a subway station in Brooklyn ended with a woman fatally stabbing another woman who had pepper-sprayed her, according to police.It happened around 9 p.m. at the Rutland Road-Sutter Avenue station after the two women apparently got into a dispute on the 3 train.Police say a 30-year-old LaTanya Watson got into an argument with another woman on the train and then sprayed her with pepper spray.The 20-year-old woman who was sprayed responded by pulling out a small knife and repeatedly stabbing Watson in her neck, arm and face, according to investigators.Watson was taken the hospital, where she died."Her bonnet is laying in a pool of blood," her boyfriend, Jerelle Martin, said.Martin described the moment detectives showed him the crime scene and the bonnet that Watson often wore to her job at the Fairway grocery store in Red Hook. But also with her on that commute home was a bottle of pepper spray."This is not one of those types of neighborhoods," Martin said. "I told her, you have to protect yourself."Neighbors and commuters say they are fed up with the violence."You always talk about Black Lives Matter, but what about black people killing black people?" commuter Karen DeShields said. "That doesn't make sense to me."Later Tuesday morning, police announced that they had taken a 20-year-old woman into custody in connection with the stabbing."That's sad," commuter Cornelia Yearwood said. "They need to put more police on the train to protect people."The station was back up and running, but Martin's world stood still."She was my queen," he said. "She was the most beautiful woman I ever met in this world, and these females took her life. It still does not feel real."The suspect's identity has not yet been released.----------