WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn early Wednesday.
It happened just after midnight on Havermayer Street in Williamsburg.
A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg and back and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.
A 20-year old man was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition.
Police say two suspects were spotted driving away from the scene in a white car.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
