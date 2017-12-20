1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on street in Brooklyn

Police are looking for the gunman who shot two men in Willamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

It happened just after midnight on Havermayer Street in Williamsburg.

A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg and back and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

A 20-year old man was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition.

Police say two suspects were spotted driving away from the scene in a white car.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

