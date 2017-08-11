1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway in Connecticut

The Cessna C-172 crashed at about 10:20 a.m. at the end of Runway 17-35 near Candlelight Farms in New Milford, the FAA says.

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
One person was killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed in Connecticut Friday morning.

The FAA says the Cessna C-172 crashed at about 10:20 a.m. at the end of Runway 17-35 near Candlelight Farms in New Milford.

The aircraft, with three people on board, reportedly departed from Danbury Municipal Airport on a training flight.

Authorities said the instructor was killed and a female passenger is in very critical condition.

The third person on board, a male in the back seat, was hurt, but he was able to run to a nearby house for help.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.
