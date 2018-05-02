One person is dead and two more injured after a triple shooting in the Bronx.Gunfire erupted late Tuesday night near a pizza shop on Prospect Avenue near 163rd and 164th streets in the Morrisania section.Wednesday morning, investigators were on the scene picking up the shell casings that were scattered all over the sidewalk.Police say a man in his 20's wearing a gray hoodie and a ski mask got out of a beige-colored sedan and opened fire.When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man mortally wounded and he was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.A 17-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital.The third victim, 29-year-old man, was shot in the right leg and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.So far, there are no arrests.The suspect got away in his vehicle southbound on Prospect Avenue.----------