PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --One person was killed and three others injured when a car went out of control and crashed into the garage of a Long Island home early Sunday.
The accident happened on Round Swamp Road in Plainview.
The driver apparently took a turn too fast, veered off the road, careened onto a lawn and slammed into the house.
A passenger in the car was killed.
Three other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering at a local hospital.
No one inside the home was injured.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.