One person was killed and three others injured when a car went out of control and crashed into the garage of a Long Island home early Sunday.The accident happened on Round Swamp Road in Plainview.The driver apparently took a turn too fast, veered off the road, careened onto a lawn and slammed into the house.A passenger in the car was killed.Three other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering at a local hospital.No one inside the home was injured.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.