1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into home in Plainview

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on a fatal crash in Plainview.

Eyewitness News
PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --
One person was killed and three others injured when a car went out of control and crashed into the garage of a Long Island home early Sunday.

The accident happened on Round Swamp Road in Plainview.

The driver apparently took a turn too fast, veered off the road, careened onto a lawn and slammed into the house.

A passenger in the car was killed.

Three other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering at a local hospital.

No one inside the home was injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashcar into buildingPlainviewNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
Trump taunts Kim: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
Show More
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
Shohei Otani to MLB, could New York be in sight?
Water main break causes problems on Lower East Side
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
More Video