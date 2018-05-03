1 dead, 4 injured in drive-by shooting in Brownsville

Police in Brooklyn are searching for the gunman who opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others.Thursday morning, officers remained on the scene in Brownsville collecting evidence.There were a dozen shell casings on the ground spanning from one side of the block to the other.The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday.Several people were outside of 333 Bristol Street when a SUV with two people inside pulled up and one began firing.Five people in all were shot.At the hospital, where the victims were rushed, family members of an 18-year-old who was killed were overcome after getting the news.Four others remain hospitalized at Kings County and Brookdale hospitals.Three people are in stable condition, and one person is in critical condition after he was shot in the head.Police are continuing their search for the gunman and the blue SUV he was riding in.It is not yet known what led to the shooting.----------