1 dead, 9 injured after tour boat explodes in the Bahamas

Police say a tour boat with 12 people on board exploded off the coast of Exuma in the Bahamas Saturday.One person was killed and at least nine others were hurt. Officials say ten of the passengers were American.There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.Police have not released the name of the tour boat operator.Four of the injured were airlifted by the US Coast Guard to a hospital in Florida, and five were airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.----------